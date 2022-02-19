GRAY — Chris Brown hoped a physical basketball game would be allowed Saturday, and the veteran Daniel Boone coach got his wish.
The three-man officiating crew let ’em play all night and Boone took advantage, banging its way to a 51-48 win over West Ridge in the District 1-4A boys consolation game at Bobby Snyder Gym.
The defensive plan for the man-to-man Trailblazers was clear.
“About two weeks ago, because we were turning the ball over so much, we made the decision that we would fly around and let our defense create our offense,” Brown said. “That’s what we’ve gone to and they’ve bought in to it. Actually, our defense has become our best offense.
“Unbelievable effort. We had to make Cooper (Johnson) work, and we knew if we could make him work and contain Dawson (Arnold) a little bit and keep their shooters at bay, we’d have a good chance. Cooper maintains great composure and doesn’t get sped up. We had to get the ball out of his hands if possible.”
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
With Brayden Blankenship and Luke Jenkins doing much of the dirty work, Boone double-teamed Johnson all over the floor, running and jumping the West Ridge point guard and generally creating havoc for 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Luke Scott, Will Hamlin and Landon Carrico put bodies on the 6-foot-9 Arnold and high-scoring sixth man Wade Witcher every possession.
The result was 22 critical turnovers and 43.9% shooting for West Ridge (17-15), which led only when the score was 4-2.
“They did a good job making it hard on Cooper, and that was the difference in the game,” Wolves coach John Dyer said. “It was a very physical game. Cooper was outstanding as always. But they put two guys on Cooper when he brought it up the floor; it was a good game plan. We just missed some guys that were open at times, but that’s what pressure does to you.”
The quarterback of the West Ridge offense admitted it was physical.
“I would say so, yeah, I would say that,” the 6-foot Johnson said. “It was definitely tough. I don’t know if we were expecting that.”
Jackson Dean and Witcher scored nine each. Arnold and Tru Vance had eight apiece.
MUSICK KEYS BOONE
Boone (11-18) led 9-7 after one period and 24-19 at halftime. The Trailblazers took a 34-27 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.
Creed Musick largely kept the home team out front by knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a 41-29 game. He finished with 19 points.
Blankenship kicked in a dozen points for the winners, who committed 16 turnovers and shot 36.7% from the field. The ’Blazers also were big on the offensive glass.
Musick, Blankenship and Arnold made all-district team.
Both teams play Region 1-4A quarterfinal road games Friday, Boone facing the District 2 loser of the Sevier County-Morristown East final and West Ridge taking on the winner.