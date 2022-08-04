CASTLEWOOD — Brad Steffey has seen the game of football from about every perspective possible.
Last season, the Castlewood senior at times played along the offensive line and at running back, and now he's set to make another transition when he lines up as a wide receiver.
That’s quite a shift, but it’s nothing new.
“I’m going all over the place, but I’m just trying to do what is good for the team,” Steffey said. “I feel really good about this bunch because we already have a connection. Last year, we had a bunch of freshmen and we were trying to teach them how to play football. Now, they have some experience and we have a better connection.”
It’s not the only change taking place for the Blue Devils. New coach Bubba Edwards brought a spread offense to Castlewood in his move over from Ridgeview.
“I really like (Edwards). He really cares about us and about this program,” Steffey said. “I think this will be really good for us having him around.
“The change in offense is a big one, honestly. We’ve gone from tightening everything down on the line to spreading everyone out, but I think it’s a good change.”
In addition to being relied on heavily in the passing game, Steffey is slated to be one of the anchors on defense. He and fellow senior Cayden Lasley will be the outside linebackers trying to plug holes for what was a porous defense near the end of last season.
“Lasley and Steffey’s leadership carried us through the offseason because I came in after the school year had started,” Edwards said. “In the month of July, it was all about Steffey and Lasley showing everyone how to work. On defense, they’ll lead us at outside linebackers.”
The switch from the single wing to the spread is a welcome one and, according to Edwards, more suitable for his players.
“We’re going to have some good athletes on the edges,” Edwards said. “We’re going to be able to get the ball up and down the field through the air.”
