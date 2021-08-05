RYE COVE — Football practices will be a little different this year at Rye Cove.
Like many other schools in Southwest Virginia, Rye Cove is dealing with a numbers issue.
The Eagles have only 17 players listed on their roster, which makes it impossible for coach Cheyenne Osborne’s squad to run full offense vs. defense scrimmages during practice.
Osborne blames himself for not keeping more seniors and juniors interested in the program. However, the problem seems to be close to a universal issue in the area.
Castlewood’s roster has only 18 players, while one of Rye Cove's two Scott County neighbors, Gate City, a Class 2 program, has 30.
YOUTH MOVEMENT
The Eagles' roster has only two seniors (Andrew Jessee and Ashton Starnes) and two juniors (Jonathon Howell and Jackson Barnette) listed. The remainder of the team is comprised of sophomores and freshmen.
“I’m sure we’ll have moments where we realize that it’s fairly obvious how young we are, but we’ll grow and take all that stuff in stride,” the coach said.
While the numbers are few for a football squad, Osborne said the players who are wearing Rye Cove colors this year do it with pride.
“They don’t miss; they show up. They’ve worked all summer. They’ve done all that I’ve asked them to. That makes all the difference for us,” Osborne said. “They’re here and they want to be here.
“Sometimes it’s hard to have a team full of kids that want to be here. And it’s hard to coach those kids that are just here.”
While the Eagles are young, Osborne said they have an understanding of what it takes to get better and they want to improve.
PRACTICING SMART
Like most teams, Rye Cove has gone through conditioning most of the offseason.
Now with the season underway, Osborne said his team is still conditioning and is having full-contact practices. But with limited numbers, the Eagles have to limit the amount of full contact in practice in an effort to avoid injuries.
“We’ve got to be smart,” Osborne said. “We don’t wear each other out in practice.
“We do what we can and we’re doing more here early, but once we get to game time our hitting drops down to a minimum.”
Osborne said weightlifting is a key for the Eagles. He said the weightlifting focus helps fight soft-tissue injuries.
“That’s one of our big deals. Trying to avoid, slash, prevent injuries.”
Keeping everyone healthy so they gain experience will be as important to the play calling for Osborne and his staff.