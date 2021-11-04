It’s playoff time for teams in Region 1-4A, which has proven to be the state’s best league.
In each of the last four years, the state champion has come from this region with Greeneville winning back to back and Elizabethton following up with the same feat.
And this year, Greeneville is undefeated and ranked No. 1 while the only loss for No. 3 Elizabethton came against the Greene Devils.
Elizabethton will be at home to face Carter while Greeneville is at home against South-Doyle. Also in the Class 4A mix is third-seeded Volunteer, which travels to play Fulton.
TSSAA playoff games are set for kickoff at 7 p.m. Here’s a look at the matchups for the region's teams in Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.
Carter (6-4) at Elizabethton (8-1)
Over the last six seasons, the Cyclones have enjoyed convincing wins in the first round of the playoffs.
And while they are favored again this year, head coach Shawn Witten said it could be a challenge.
“This is a little bit different team in round one than we have seen in past years,” said Witten. “Carter is a good team, well coached. They do a lot offensively. Their quarterback is a player. Carter has also played a good schedule and had a big win two weeks ago versus South-Doyle (a 42-38 decision).”
Carter quarterback Chandler Wilson has thrown for 2,518 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He is also the leading rusher with 460 yards and 10 scores.
The Hornets, who pass the ball on 58% of their plays, are led in receiving by Kaleb Harper (60 catches for 859 yards with seven scores) and Brody Blankenship (600 yards, seven touchdowns).
Elizabethton counters with quarterback Bryson Rollins, who has thrown for 1,187 yards and rushed for 814. He has accounted for 30 touchdowns, including a 16-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Receiver Jake Roberts has 715 yards with 16 total touchdowns while running back Cade Russell has 754 yards rushing with nine scores.
Volunteer (6-4) at Fulton (7-3)
The Falcons like to fly, with quarterback Garrison Barrett at the controls.
But Fulton has a dangerous secondary, and it should be quite a clash.
“We are going to go compete, play hard and smart, and let the results take care of themselves,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said.
Barrett has thrown for 2,166 yards this season, hitting for 20 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Top receiver Heath Miller has 783 yards with seven scores.
Fulton answers with a pair of standout juniors, who perform on both sides of the ball. Running back and quarterback Marcellus Jackson has 950 yards rushing with 13 touchdowns while also catching 33 passes for 465 and four more scores. He has 19 total touchdowns and two interceptions on defense.
“Jackson has run for 597 yards and nine scores in his three starts at quarterback,” McMillan said. “He’s just dynamic. Jackson and (Dave) Shenault have great speed. They aren’t big, but they can break tackles with their strength and make you miss with their quickness.”
Shenault has rushed for 915 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, he has four of the team's 14 interceptions.
Another defensive threat is linebacker Keenan Vaughn, a 6-foot-1, 203-pound senior who has racked up 21 sacks on the season. McMillan said lineman Seth Vaughn (19 tackles for loss, seven sacks) is the biggest problem for his offense.
“No one, and I mean no one, has blocked Seth Vaughn all year,” McMillan said. “He’s just a dominating player inside. He stuffs the run and is a great pass rusher.”
South-Doyle (6-4) at Greeneville (10-0)
With running back Shawn Gary, the Cherokees should have a fighting chance for a little while.
Gary has rushed for 1,818 yards and 21 touchdowns on the season while also catching 15 passes for 370 yards and four more scores. Quarterback Nick Martin has thrown for 1,576 yards with 13 touchdowns and three picks.
But South-Doyle will likely have a hard time matching up against a rested Greeneville team that boasts running back Mason Gudger — a Mr. Football semifinalist — quarterback Brady Quillen, receiver Jakobi Gillespie, and a rock-solid defense.
Austin-East (2-7) at Unicoi County (9-1)
Wins have been hard to come by for the Roadrunners this season, but they have the Blue Devils’ attention.
“They are extremely athletic,” Unicoi head coach Drew Rice said. “They have a number of guys who can score any time they touch it. We will have to keep their guys in front of us at all times. Defensively, they bring a lot of pressure and really fly to the ball.”
Quarterback LeShaud Holloway has thrown for 646 yards with seven touchdowns, but has been picked off 11 times. Running back Markeyis Billingsley has 755 yards rushing with six scores.
Unicoi counters with running back Nehemiah Edwards, who has rushed for 1,033 yards with 16 touchdowns.
Monterey (6-4) at Hampton (7-2)
This is the first-ever meeting between these teams, which are located 206 miles apart.
The Wildcats are led by running back Mason Bowman, who has rushed for 1,501 yards with 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Matthew Montgomery is closing in on a 1,000-yard passing season with 983.
Hampton responds with quarterback Conor Jones and a multi-faceted running attack that includes Morgan Lyons and Levi Lunsford.
Happy Valley (1-8) at Rockwood (7-3)
The Tigers have won seven of the nine meetings between these teams, including last year’s 36-7 win in the first round of the playoffs.
Rockwood running back Dakota Waldo has totaled 726 yards and 13 touchdowns while Dom Moran has added 592 yards and 10 scores.
For Happy Valley, Reagan Ensor has 450 yards passing and six touchdowns. Receiver Andrew Little has totaled 350 yards receiving with seven total scores. Little also has 79 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
Greenback (3-6) at Cloudland (9-1)
Dual-threat quarterback Micah Franklin is one of the key players for the Cherokees, who suffered tough losses in the last two weeks of the regular season, one point to Midway and two points to Oakdale.
Cloudland will match up with explosive running back Seth Birchfield — a Mr. Football semifinalist — who has totaled 2,004 yards rushing this season with 28 touchdowns.
The teams have evenly split six playoff contests with the most recent a 30-8 first-round win by Greenback in 2010.
Midway (6-3) at Unaka (7-3)
The Rangers could have their hands full with Green Wave quarterback Emmett Hegland.
For the season, Hegland has thrown for 1,447 yards with an impressive 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The top receiving threats are Seth Gordon (527 yards, 5 scores) and Caleb Goodman (548 yards, 6 scores).
Unaka counters with quarterback Landon Ramsey (1,939 yards, 19 touchdowns), receiver Devin Ramsey (1,269 yards with 16 scores) and running back Jamol Blamo (815 yards and 11 touchdowns).
Midway is 6-0 all time against the Rangers and 2-0 in the playoffs.