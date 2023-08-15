KINGSPORT — The inclement weather of late hasn’t done much to dampen Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer coach Tony Weaver’s optimism.
Having finished runner-up in District 1-AAA five of the past six seasons, the Lady Indians took a step last fall they hadn’t taken since 2014 — the sectional round. Those 2014 Lady Indians were also the last to reach the TSSAA Class AAA tournament, a goal Weaver quickly acknowledged.
“We want to go to Chattanooga,” said Weaver, who’s beginning his fifth year as D-B’s head coach. “We’re going to have to work at it. It’s not going to be anything we can just say we’re going to do. We have to put the effort in and play hard.”
D-B has played only one scrimmage during the preseason, having often been forced indoors because of rain at Indian Highland Park. But just from Thursday’s scrimmage at Tennessee High, Weaver saw promise, especially when senior midfielder London Taylor ripped a “world class” goal into the upper 90 on a line.
“She’s going to be counted on to put some in the back of the net,” Weaver noted.
Same for junior striker and returning all-district honoree Ava Flanary, who scored nearly 30 goals in 2022. Sophomore Kora Houlihan is another scoring threat from the midfield as well.
EXPERIENCE EVERYWHERE
Three of Dobyns-Bennett’s returning midfielders — Maggie Fleming, Houlihan and Taylor — were named to the All-District 1-AAA team last fall; Taylor was a first-team selection.
Senior defender Mia McLain garnered first-team honors as well, and she returns alongside junior Taylor Johnson at center back. Hannah Frink is also back at goalkeeper for her senior year, with junior Aaliyah Hensley backing her up.
“Hannah was solid all of last year,” Weaver said. “So we’re expecting the same contribution from her.”
Senior Waylon Bulcao and sophomore Gigi Bulcao are projected to start as outside backs. Sophomore Carlee Cradic is expected to line up on the wing, with senior Nevan Smelser and freshman Kaylee Menya seeing time at the top of D-B’s 4-4-2 formation.
“We’ve looked at different formations, and this one fits our personnel,” Weaver said.
The Lady Indians had run a 3-5-2 to begin last year before going to the 4-4-2, and then using something completely different for the Region 1-AAA championship. It seemed to work, D-B taking Science Hill to overtime after losing the previous three matches by four goals each.
REMEMBERING REEVES
The Lady Indians’ lineup has one noticeable void this season after a medical situation prematurely ended the soccer career of junior Jilliyn Reeves.
But that hasn’t stopped Reeves from showing up every day and vocally supporting her teammates.
“She’s a coach, manager and everything in between,” Weaver said. “She’s just a great kid, and we’re going to miss her.
“You’ll see her on the pitch one more time, on her Senior Night.”
After having their opening match at Daniel Boone postponed to Sept. 6, the Lady Indians kick off their season at Jefferson County on Thursday.