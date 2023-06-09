Axmen logo

BRISTOL, Va. — Leading by three runs going into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Kingsport Axmen could not hold on during Friday night’s Appalachian League road game.

The Bristol State Liners scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to upend the defending league champions 6-5 at Boyce Cox Field.

