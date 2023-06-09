State Liners unload four-run ninth to top Axmen From staff reports Tanner Cook Sports Reporter Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jun 9, 2023 Jun 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL, Va. — Leading by three runs going into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Kingsport Axmen could not hold on during Friday night’s Appalachian League road game.The Bristol State Liners scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to upend the defending league champions 6-5 at Boyce Cox Field.Four straight singles with the bases loaded was the difference. Joe Kinneberg delivered the walk-off hit to left field off Ricky Reese, the fourth Axmen pitcher, to bring home Blake Wood for the win.Derek Cease, Nick Strong, Aries Gardner, Heberlie and Tariq Freeny each had two hits for the State Liners, who outhit the Axmen 14-7.Corbin Shaw went 2-for-4 with an RBI but was the only Kingsport batter to record multiple hits.Brett Johnson was pegged with the loss after giving up two earned runs on two hits without getting an out. Kingsport starter Trevor Horne went five innings, scattering six hits and giving up two runs — both unearned — while striking out one and walking one.Anthony Gonzalez got the win.The Axmen opened the scoring in the first inning when Deniel Ortiz hit into a double play that allowed Cole Swift to score from third.In the fifth and sixth, Kingsport struck for a run in each inning, highlighted by a double by Mike Mancini in the fifth that scored Kevin Fernandez.UP NEXTThe Axmen (2-2) will be back in action on Saturday at Hunter Wright Stadium against the Princeton WhistlePigs. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Games And Toys Technology Transportation Tanner Cook Sports Reporter I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 Anchor from USS Randolph arrives in Missouri Kingsport to begin sewer improvements along Main Street next week There’s no place like school: Elk Knob teachers recognized for post-tornado cleanup Sullivan commission grills Petworks director over funding Sullivan sheriff's office: 38-year-old murder solved ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.