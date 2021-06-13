BRISTOL, Va. — Hot, sunny weather returned to the Tri-Cities on Sunday and the junior boys of summer continued play in the inaugural baseball season of the wooden-bat Appalachian League.
At DeVault Stadium, the hometown Bristol State Liners pulled off a sweep of a seven-inning doubleheader with the Kingsport Axmen. After winning the opener 8-6, the State Liners were leading the nightcap 2-0 when lightning sent the teams to their dugouts with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning and four Bristol pitchers working on a combined no-hitter.
Officials eventually called the game.
In the first game, Kingsport (3-5) assumed a 2-0 advantage following a two-out, two-run home run by Nick Barnes in the first inning, but Bristol (3-4) exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second to assume command
Two errors contributed to four unearned runs against losing pitcher Malik Binns, who added fuel to the fire by walking three straight batters, including one with the bases loaded to plate Bristol’s first run.
Taylor Jackson and Ryan Wetzel each drove in a run, but the big blow of the outburst was a two-out, two-run double off the bat of Jack Tomlinson, who finished with three RBIs.
The rally made life a little easier for Bristol starter Fernando Medina, who allowed another run on a Jordan Verda-Payne sacrifice fly in the third before closing out the inning and yielding to reliever Zachary Rice.
Kingsport was able to peck away a little more with an RBI groundout from Ben Rozenblum in the fifth to get to within 6-4, but Bristol quickly recovered its three-run edge on Cort Maynard’s RBI single in the bottom of the frame.
The Axmen would not go away, however, adding a pair of sixth inning runs on an RBI single by Cal Hejza and an RBI triple from Connor Milton.
But Rice, a right-hander who had relieved Medina to start the fourth, wriggled out of the jam, striking out Dante Leach to strand Milton at third base.
After Bristol gained an insurance run on a Tomlinson sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, Rice completed the top of the seventh to pick up the win.
Leach and Barnes were the only players with two base hits.
In the nightcap, Hunter Gudde worked the first three innings for Bristol, striking out three and walking one before turning it over to his capable bullpen.
Griffin Bruder, Rhian Mann and King product Ray Berry each followed with a hitless inning, all throwing 13 pitches and fanning one apiece.
Bristol took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single from Maynard and added a run in the bottom of the third when Jackson scored on a wild pitch.
Matt Mulhearn pitched the first two innings for Kingsport.