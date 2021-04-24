In March of 2020, the high school spring sports were about to begin across Virginia.
Then, seemingly overnight, the seasons came to a screeching halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.
No more practices, no more team meetings and certainly no more games.
“Last year was extremely tough seeing seniors lose an opportunity to play that no one had control over,” Union baseball coach David Wyrick said.
On Monday, weather permitting, baseball, softball and soccer fields, tennis courts and tracks will be filled with competitive teams once again.
“The players seem to have a renewed sense of excitement of being on the field again and being outdoors. I’m certain that most players are looking forward to competing again for their school,” Wise Central baseball coach J.W. Salyers said.
“It feels great to be outside and get back to some normalcy. After losing all of last season, the boys are anxious to get to play,” Gate City baseball coach Jonathon Salyer said.
Gate City boys soccer coach Aaron Hillman’s Blue Devils are scheduled to take the field against John Battle on Monday at home. Hillman hopes the games will help his team and the community feel like things are getting back to normal just a little bit.
“We are excited to get back out there and play,” he said. “Last year was devastating for our kids, especially last year’s seniors.
“Through all of this I feel like we have learned that we can only control the things that we can control. And we are thankful for this opportunity to play, not only for us but for Gate City High School and our community.”
Eastside softball coach Suzi Atwood said the season is not only about competing on the field but also enjoying the opportunities sports allow.
“The two things that I hope we take from this are don’t take things for granted. Enjoy every moment. Love every struggle and every accomplishment,” Atwood said. “And two, we need each other. If we stick together like a team and back each other up, we can overcome anything, even a pandemic.”