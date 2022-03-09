COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Ex-Wolfpack hurler Counts takes league honor
Conference Carolinas named King’s Nikole Counts its pitcher of the week on Tuesday.
Counts, who played high school softball for Ridgeview, helped the Tornado to a 4-2 record last week. Included was the junior’s first shutout of the year, a 4-0 win over Davis & Elkins College in which she allowed only two hits over seven innings. Counts struck out five in her seventh complete game of the season.
In three starts, she went 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 16 strikeouts.
COLLEGE CYCLING
D-B alum Nunez finishes in top five in criterium
King freshman cyclist Che Nunez posted a pair of top-five finishes in an event hosted by North Carolina State over the weekend.
Nunez, a Dobyns-Bennett alum, took fifth in the men’s Category C Criterium and Category C Road Race in New Hill, North Carolina.
Another D-B graduate, Tornado junior Jesse Stidham, placed 18th and 21st, respectively, in those races.
COLLEGE GOLF
Bucs finish fifth in Wake Forest Invitational
East Tennessee State finished sixth Tuesday in the Wake Forest Invitational men’s golf tournament in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
ETSU shot a 6-over-par 286 at Pinehurst No. 2, moving up one spot from Monday’s play. The Bucs were at 48-over 888 for the three-round, 12-team event.
Archie Davies was the top finisher for ETSU after closing with a 1-under 69 for a 4-over 214 that earned him a fifth-place showing. Davies, a redshirt sophomore from Carlisle England, was only two shots back of co-winners Zack Gordon and Colby Patton of Clemson, which captured the team title.
Duke’s Jimmy Zheng and East Carolina’s AJ Beechler edged Davies for third at 3 over.
Remi Chartier finished at 13 over, Ben Carberry at 18 over and Mats Ege at 21 over for the Bucs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bucs’ game at Clemson bumped to April 20
ETSU's game at 19th-ranked Clemson, scheduled for Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, was postponed until April 20 because of the threat of inclement weather.
The Bucs are scheduled to host Rider and UNC Asheville in a three-game set this weekend at Thomas Stadium. They’ll face Rider first Friday at 3 p.m.