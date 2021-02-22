Here are the latest scoring updates for tonight's rare Monday night season opener for the Virginia High School League football season. Follow the links to check out season previews, and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
Monday, Feb. 22
Twin Valley at Twin Springs, ppd. (March 22)
John Battle 8, Gate City 0 (2Q)
Ridgeview 7, Wise Central 0 (2Q)
Union 14, Lee High 0 (2Q)
Chilhowie 3, J.I. Burton 0 (2Q)
Hurley 0, Rye Cove 0 (1Q)
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Honaker at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Gate City at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Wise Central, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Lee High, 2 p.m.
Hurley at Eastside, 2 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.