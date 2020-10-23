High school football logo 2020-08-21
Here is the schedule for Week 10 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out Thursday's game coverage, previews for tonight's games and then join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Region 1-4A

Elizabethton 42, Sullivan South 14

Friday, Oct. 23

Region 1-6A

Dobyns Bennett at Science Hill

Hardin Valley at Farragut

Bearden at Morristown West

Region 1-5A

Daniel Boone at David Crockett

Tennessee High at Cherokee

Morristown East at Cocke County

Region 1-4A

Greeneville at Grainger

Union County at Sullivan Central

Region 1-3A

Chuckey-Doak at Unicoi County

Non-region games

Sullivan East at Sullivan North

Hampton at Volunteer

Johnson County at Cloudland

Hancock County at West Greene

Happy Valley at Trinity Home School

Cosby at Jellico

