Here is your Sports Live Friday Night schedule for the opening week of high school football in Northeast Tennessee.
WEEK 1
Friday, Aug. 21
Cherokee at Union County
Christian Academy of Knoxville at Daniel Boone
David Crockett at Ooltewah
Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High
Johnson County at Sullivan East
Science Hill at Elizabethton
South Greene at Unicoi County
Sullivan Central at Sullivan North
Idle: Sullivan South, Volunteer, Hampton, Happy Valley, Unaka, Cloudland.
(Note: The Virginia High School League voted earlier this month to move high school football and other fall sports to the spring, so there will be no Southwest Virginia football scores to report).