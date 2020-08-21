Here is your Sports Live Friday Night schedule for the opening week of high school football in Northeast Tennessee. Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or on follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates from around the region.

WEEK 1

Friday, Aug. 21

Cherokee at Union County

Christian Academy of Knoxville at Daniel Boone

David Crockett at Ooltewah

Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High

Johnson County at Sullivan East

Science Hill at Elizabethton

South Greene at Unicoi County

Sullivan Central at Sullivan North

Idle: Sullivan South, Volunteer, Hampton, Happy Valley, Unaka, Cloudland.

(Note: The Virginia High School League voted earlier this month to move high school football and other fall sports to the spring, so there will be no Southwest Virginia football scores to report).

