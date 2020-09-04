Here is the schedule for Week 3 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
WEEK 3
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Thursday, Sept. 3
Cocke County at South Greene
Friday, Sept. 4
Region 1-6A
Hardin Valley at Science Hill
Knox Bearden at Dobyns-Bennett
Jefferson County at Morristown West
Region 1-5A
Volunteer at David Crockett
Daniel Boone at Tennessee High
Morristown East at Cherokee
Region 1-4A
Grainger at Sullivan South
Greeneville at Union County, canceled
Region 1-3A
Chuckey-Doak at Johnson County
North Greene at Unicoi County
Claiborne at West Greene
Region 1-2A
Happy Valley at Hampton
Cosby at Sullivan North, canceled
Region 1-1A
Unaka at Hancock County
Non-region
Cloudland at Cosby, 7 p.m.