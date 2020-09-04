Here is the schedule for Week 3 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

WEEK 3

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday, Sept. 3

Cocke County at South Greene

Friday, Sept. 4

Region 1-6A

Hardin Valley at Science Hill

Knox Bearden at Dobyns-Bennett

Jefferson County at Morristown West

Region 1-5A

Volunteer at David Crockett

Daniel Boone at Tennessee High

Morristown East at Cherokee

Region 1-4A

Grainger at Sullivan South

Greeneville at Union County, canceled

Region 1-3A

Chuckey-Doak at Johnson County

North Greene at Unicoi County

Claiborne at West Greene

Region 1-2A

Happy Valley at Hampton

Cosby at Sullivan North, canceled

Region 1-1A

Unaka at Hancock County

Non-region

Cloudland at Cosby, 7 p.m.

