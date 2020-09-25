Here is the schedule for Week 6 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
Friday, Sept. 25
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
Daniel Boone at Dobyns Bennett
Knoxville Catholic at Science Hill
Hardin Valley at Knoxville West
Farragut at Maryville
Anderson County at Jefferson County
McMinn County at Bearden
Elizabethton at Cherokee
Sullivan Central at David Crockett
Sullivan East at Unicoi County
Northview Academy at Union County
Hampton at Johnson County
Chuckey-Doak at South Greene
Jellico at North Greene
West Greene at Cosby
Claiborne at Hancock County
Unaka at Happy Valley
Pigeon Forge at Sullivan North
Cloudland at Sunbright