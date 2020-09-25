Here is the schedule for Week 6 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

Friday, Sept. 25

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

Daniel Boone at Dobyns Bennett

Knoxville Catholic at Science Hill

Hardin Valley at Knoxville West

Farragut at Maryville

Anderson County at Jefferson County

McMinn County at Bearden

Elizabethton at Cherokee

Sullivan South at Volunteer

Sullivan Central at David Crockett

Sullivan East at Unicoi County

Northview Academy at Union County

Hampton at Johnson County

Chuckey-Doak at South Greene

Jellico at North Greene

West Greene at Cosby

Claiborne at Hancock County

Unaka at Happy Valley

Pigeon Forge at Sullivan North

Cloudland at Sunbright

