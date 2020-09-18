Here is the schedule for Week 5 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
Friday, Sept. 18
Region 1-6A
Dobyns Bennett at Hardin Valley
Morristown West at Farragut
Science Hill at Jefferson County
Region 1-5A
Cherokee at Volunteer
David Crockett at Cocke County
Tennessee High at Morristown East
Region 1-4A
Elizabethton at Grainger
Sullivan South at Sullivan Central
Union County at Sullivan East
Other
Greeneville at Austin-East
Region 1-3A
North Greene at Chuckey-Doak
Unicoi County at Claiborne
West Greene at Johnson County
Region 1-2A
Cosby at Happy Valley
Sullivan North at South Greene
Region 1-1A
Hancock County at Cloudland
Jellico at Unaka