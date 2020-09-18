Here is the schedule for Week 5 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

Friday, Sept. 18

Region 1-6A

Dobyns Bennett at Hardin Valley

Morristown West at Farragut

Science Hill at Jefferson County

Region 1-5A

Cherokee at Volunteer

David Crockett at Cocke County

Tennessee High at Morristown East

Region 1-4A

Elizabethton at Grainger

Sullivan South at Sullivan Central

Union County at Sullivan East

Other

Greeneville at Austin-East

Region 1-3A

North Greene at Chuckey-Doak

Unicoi County at Claiborne

West Greene at Johnson County

Region 1-2A

Cosby at Happy Valley

Sullivan North at South Greene

Region 1-1A

Hancock County at Cloudland

Jellico at Unaka