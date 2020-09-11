Here is the schedule for Week 4 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the preview of today's games and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 10
Knox Farragut 45, Oak Ridge 25
Friday, Sept. 11
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Morristown West
Claiborne at Unaka
Cocke County at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Cumberland Gap at Hancock County
Elizabethton at Daniel Boone
Grainger at Scott
Hampton at Cloudland
Hardin Valley at Knox Central
Knox Bearden at Bradley Central
Knox Webb at David Crockett
Knox West at Jefferson County
McCreary Central, KY at Jellico
Midway at Cosby
Morristown East at Gibbs
North Greene at Sullivan South
Pigeon Forge at Sullivan Central
Science Hill at Greeneville
South Greene at West Greene
Sullivan North at Chuckey-Doak
Unicoi County at Happy Valley
Union County at Knox Halls
Volunteer at Sullivan East