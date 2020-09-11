Here is the schedule for Week 4 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the preview of today's games and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 10

Knox Farragut 45, Oak Ridge 25

Friday, Sept. 11

Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Cherokee at Morristown West

Claiborne at Unaka

Cocke County at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Cumberland Gap at Hancock County

Elizabethton at Daniel Boone

Grainger at Scott

Hampton at Cloudland

Hardin Valley at Knox Central

Knox Bearden at Bradley Central

Knox Webb at David Crockett

Knox West at Jefferson County

McCreary Central, KY at Jellico

Midway at Cosby

Morristown East at Gibbs

North Greene at Sullivan South

Pigeon Forge at Sullivan Central

Science Hill at Greeneville

South Greene at West Greene

Sullivan North at Chuckey-Doak

Unicoi County at Happy Valley

Union County at Knox Halls

Volunteer at Sullivan East