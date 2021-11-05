Live scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:
TSSAA Playoffs
First Round
Seymour 21, Anderson County 20 (3Q)
Jefferson County 21, Bradley Central 17 (4Q)
Cloudland 42, Greenback 16 (3Q)
Coalfield 58, North Greene 0
Knox Halls 6, Boone 0 (4Q)
David Crockett 17, Sevier County 14 (4Q)
Elizabethton 40, Carter 7 (4Q)
Fulton 42, Volunteer 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Chuckey-Doak 28 (4Q)
Greeneville 49, South-Doyle 14
Hampton 21, Monterey 0
Knox Central 46, Tennessee High 7
Knox West 54, Morristown West 7 (half)
Maryville 41, Dobyns-Bennett 14 (4Q)
Unaka 20, Midway 14 (3Q)
Oakdale 34, Jellico 10 (3Q)
Oneida 14, Cumberland Gap 6 (half)
Pigeon Forge 14, West Greene 7 (half)
Rockwood 26, Happy Valley 0 (half)
Science Hill 28, Farragut 28 (4Q)
South Greene 42, York Institute 0
Unicoi County 13, Austin-East 0 (2Q)
West Ridge 14, Cleveland 14 (3Q)
Southwest Virginia
Regular season
Central 42, Grundy 0
Eastside 53, Castlewood 18 (4Q)
J.I. Burton 12, Thomas Walker 7
Richlands 21, Virginia High 20 (4Q)
Ridgeview 48, Gate City 7 (3Q)
Union 53, John Battle 6
Twin Springs 2, Rye Cove 0, fft.