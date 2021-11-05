Scoring updates

Live scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:

TSSAA Playoffs

First Round

Seymour 21, Anderson County 20 (3Q)

Jefferson County 21, Bradley Central 17 (4Q)

Cloudland 42, Greenback 16 (3Q)

Coalfield 58, North Greene 0

Knox Halls 6, Boone 0 (4Q)

David Crockett 17, Sevier County 14 (4Q)

Elizabethton 40, Carter 7 (4Q)

Fulton 42, Volunteer 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Chuckey-Doak 28 (4Q)

Greeneville 49, South-Doyle 14

Hampton 21, Monterey 0

Knox Central 46, Tennessee High 7

Knox West 54, Morristown West 7 (half)

Maryville 41, Dobyns-Bennett 14 (4Q)

Unaka 20, Midway 14 (3Q)

Oakdale 34, Jellico 10 (3Q)

Oneida 14, Cumberland Gap 6 (half)

Pigeon Forge 14, West Greene 7 (half)

Rockwood 26, Happy Valley 0 (half)

Science Hill 28, Farragut 28 (4Q)

South Greene 42, York Institute 0

Unicoi County 13, Austin-East 0 (2Q)

West Ridge 14, Cleveland 14 (3Q)

Southwest Virginia

Regular season

Central 42, Grundy 0

Eastside 53, Castlewood 18 (4Q)

J.I. Burton 12, Thomas Walker 7

Richlands 21, Virginia High 20 (4Q)

Ridgeview 48, Gate City 7 (3Q)

Union 53, John Battle 6

Twin Springs 2, Rye Cove 0, fft.

