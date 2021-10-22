Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:
Friday, Oct 22
Northeast Tennessee
Cumberland Gap 22, Union County 22 (half)
Daniel Boone 14, Crockett 7 (3Q)
Dobyns-Bennett 7, Oak Ridge 3 (half)
Grainger 13, Claiborne 0 (2Q)
Greeneville 35, Morristown East 7 (half)
Jefferson County 42, Morristown West 0 (half)
Pigeon Forge 21, Happy Valley 0 (half)
South Greene 20, Seymour 7 (2Q)
Volunteer 34, Cherokee 3 (half)
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 35, Ridgeview 6 (half)
Central 51, Lee High 7 (half)
Gate City 35, John Battle 0 (half)
Patrick Henry 21, Honaker 14 (3Q)
Union 28, Richlands 7 (3Q)
Twin Valley 2, Rye Cove 0, fft.
Twin Springs 2, Jenkins (Ky.) 0, fft.