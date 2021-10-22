Scoring updates

Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:

Friday, Oct 22

Northeast Tennessee

Cumberland Gap 22, Union County 22 (half)

Daniel Boone 14, Crockett 7 (3Q)

Dobyns-Bennett 7, Oak Ridge 3 (half)

Grainger 13, Claiborne 0 (2Q)

Greeneville 35, Morristown East 7 (half)

Jefferson County 42, Morristown West 0 (half)

Pigeon Forge 21, Happy Valley 0 (half)

South Greene 20, Seymour 7 (2Q)

Volunteer 34, Cherokee 3 (half)

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 35, Ridgeview 6 (half)

Central 51, Lee High 7 (half)

Gate City 35, John Battle 0 (half)

Patrick Henry 21, Honaker 14 (3Q)

Union 28, Richlands 7 (3Q)

Twin Valley 2, Rye Cove 0, fft.

Twin Springs 2, Jenkins (Ky.) 0, fft.

