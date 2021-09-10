Here are the latest scoring updates from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates and a full slate of coverage each week.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Southwest Virginia
Eastside 34, Lebanon 21
Friday, Sept. 10
Northeast Tennessee
Daniel Boone 7, Elizabethton 6 (half)
Dobyns-Bennett 14, David Crockett 7 (half)
Grainger 6, Chuckey-Doak 0 (2Q)
Greeneville 49, Morristown West 0 (2Q)
Halls 20, Jefferson County 20 (2Q)
Hampton 20, Cloudland 0 (half)
Jellico 28, North Greene 6 (2Q)
Tennessee High 20, Karns 14 (2Q)
Morristown East 14, Campbell County 13 (half)
Powell 35, Science Hill 7 (half)
Seymour 42, Cocke County 0 (half)
South Greene 28, West Greene 7 (3Q)
Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6 (2Q)
Unaka 24, Twin Springs, Va. 6 (half)
Unicoi County 22, Happy Valley 0 (2Q)
William Blount 24, Heritage 6 (half)
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon at Gate City, ppd.
Rye Cove 14, Bland 8 (3Q)
Ridgeview 6, Wise Central 0 (4Q)
Union 44, J.I. Burton 14 (half)
Virginia High 21, Patrick Henry 8 (2Q)