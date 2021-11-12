Scoring updates

Live scoring updates from high school football playoff games in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:

Friday, Nov. 12

Northeast Tennessee

Cloudland 38, Oakdale 8 (3Q)

Elizabethton 28, Anderson County 7 (3Q)

Greeneville 28, Fulton 6 (half)

Hampton 34, Rockwood 6 (3Q)

Knox Central 6, Daniel Boone 0 (2Q)

Knox West 35, David Crockett 0 (3Q)

Maryville 49, West Ridge 0 (4Q)

Oneida 27, South Greene 7 (3Q)

Pigeon Forge 24, Unicoi County 0 (4Q)

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 21, Northside 0 (half)

Central 29, Tazewell 0 (half)

Graham 62, Lee 12 (half)

Grundy 40, Chilhowie 22 (half)

Holston 35, Honaker 0 (3Q)

Patrick Henry 14, Twin Valley 12 (half)

Richlands 16, Ridgeview 7 (3Q)

Virginia High 21, Union 21 (half)

Recommended Videos