Live scoring updates from high school football playoff games in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:
Friday, Nov. 12
Northeast Tennessee
Cloudland 38, Oakdale 8 (3Q)
Elizabethton 28, Anderson County 7 (3Q)
Greeneville 28, Fulton 6 (half)
Hampton 34, Rockwood 6 (3Q)
Knox Central 6, Daniel Boone 0 (2Q)
Knox West 35, David Crockett 0 (3Q)
Maryville 49, West Ridge 0 (4Q)
Oneida 27, South Greene 7 (3Q)
Pigeon Forge 24, Unicoi County 0 (4Q)
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 21, Northside 0 (half)
Central 29, Tazewell 0 (half)
Graham 62, Lee 12 (half)
Grundy 40, Chilhowie 22 (half)
Holston 35, Honaker 0 (3Q)
Patrick Henry 14, Twin Valley 12 (half)
Richlands 16, Ridgeview 7 (3Q)
Virginia High 21, Union 21 (half)