Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Stay tuned for game coverage and photos.

Friday, Oct. 1

Northeast Tennessee

Cosby 14, North Greene 8 (2Q)

David Crockett 24, Cherokee 0 (2Q)

Elizabethton 28, Sullivan East 0 (2Q)

Greeneville 35, Seymour 0 (2Q)

Happy Valley 6, Cumberland Gap 6 (2Q)

Jefferson County 28, Dobyns-Bennett 14 (2Q)

Science Hill 14, Morristown East 0 (half)

South Greene 16, Hampton 6 (2Q)

Tennessee High 10, Morristown West 7 (half)

Unicoi County 7, Chuckey-Doak 0 (2Q)

Volunteer 13, Grainger 6 (2Q)

West Greene 7, Cloudland 0 (1Q)

West Ridge 14, William Blount 7 (half)

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 28, Wise Central 7 (half)

Castlewood 24, Bland County 0 (half)

Chilhowie 23, Honaker 12 (half)

Eastside 20, J.I. Burton 0 (half)

Gate City 18, Lebanon 10 (half)

Ridgeview 35, Richlands 7 (half)

Spotswood 13, Virginia High 7 (half)

Union 40, Thomas Walker 6 (half)

