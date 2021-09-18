Here are your Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Sept. 16-17 (with links to game coverage and photo galleries).

Northeast Tennessee

Friday, Sept. 17

📰 David Crockett 40, Tennessee High 14

📰📸 Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14 

Elizabethton 56, Grainger 0

Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7

📰 Hampton 48, Happy Valley 0

Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 12

Morristown West 34, Daniel Boone 28

Murphy, N.C. 63, Cherokee 23

North Greene 38, Red Boiling Springs 14

📰 Science Hill 55, William Blount 27

Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7

South Greene 45, Cumberland Gap 6

Unaka 62, Jellico 20

Unicoi County at Claiborne, ppd.

West Greene 22, Johnson County 14

Southwest Virginia

Thursday, Sept. 16

📰 Graham 28, Union 27

📰 Thomas Walker 29, Rye Cove 0

Friday, Sept. 17

Abingdon 42, Richlands 0

📸 Christiansburg 28, Central 20

Eastside 51, Honaker 22

📰 Gate City 34, Marion 8

Patrick Henry 62, Lee High 34

Ridgeview 42, Grundy 13

Twin Valley 16, Northwood 9

