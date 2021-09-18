Here are your Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Sept. 16-17 (with links to game coverage and photo galleries).
Northeast Tennessee
Friday, Sept. 17
📰 David Crockett 40, Tennessee High 14
📰📸 Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14
Elizabethton 56, Grainger 0
Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7
Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 12
Morristown West 34, Daniel Boone 28
Murphy, N.C. 63, Cherokee 23
North Greene 38, Red Boiling Springs 14
📰 Science Hill 55, William Blount 27
Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7
South Greene 45, Cumberland Gap 6
Unaka 62, Jellico 20
Unicoi County at Claiborne, ppd.
West Greene 22, Johnson County 14
Southwest Virginia
Thursday, Sept. 16
📰 Thomas Walker 29, Rye Cove 0
Friday, Sept. 17
Abingdon 42, Richlands 0
📸 Christiansburg 28, Central 20
Eastside 51, Honaker 22
Patrick Henry 62, Lee High 34
Ridgeview 42, Grundy 13
Twin Valley 16, Northwood 9
