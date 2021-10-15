NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Cherokee 14, Morristown West 14 (3Q)
Claiborne 20, Chuckey-Doak 18 (2Q)
Cloudland 30, Happy Valley 6 (half)
Daniel Boone 21, Tennessee High 7 (4Q)
Dobyns-Bennett 40, William Blount 7 (4Q)
Elizabethton 21, Volunteer 6 (2Q)
Greeneville 68, Sullivan East 0 (half)
Hampton 21, Cumberland Gap 0 (half)
Science Hill 37, Jefferson County 0 (3Q)
Seymour 21, Grainger 0 (2Q)
South Greene 43, Johnson County 2
Unaka 16, Cosby 6 (1Q)
Unicoi County 20, West Greene 3 (half)
West Ridge 16, Morristown East 0 (4Q)
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Wise Central 24, Union 7 (4Q)
Ridgeview 36, John Battle 0 (3Q)
Twin Springs 28, Eastside 13 (half)
Grundy 32, J.I. Burton 22 (2Q)
Richlands 42, Marion 0 (half)
Thomas Walker 34, Bland 6 (half)
Graham 28, Virginia High 10 (half)
Saturday
Lee High at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Castlewood, 1 p.m.