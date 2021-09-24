Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:
Northeast Tennessee
Friday, Sept. 24
Cloudland 46, Cosby 6 (half)
David Crockett 21, Pisgah, N.C. 14 (3Q)
Elizabethton 20, Anderson County 0 (half)
Grainger 6, Union County 6 (2Q)
Greeneville 14, Dobyns-Bennett 7 (3Q)
Jellico 38, Sunbright 0 (half)
Maryville 41, Science Hill 17 (3Q)
Morristown West 41, Cocke County 0 (4Q)
Seymour 21, Heritage 12 (4Q)
South Greene 34, Chuckey-Doak 6 (3Q)
Sullivan East 28, Unicoi County 7 (3Q)
Unaka 8, Happy Valley 6 (3Q)
Unicoi County 7, Sullivan East 0 (2Q)
Volunteer 50, Johnson County 0 (half)
West Greene 20, North Greene 0 (3Q)
West Ridge 31, Cherokee 3 (4Q)
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 27, Tennessee High 14 (4Q)
Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12
Chilhowie 21, Lebanon 7 (2Q)
Honaker 28, Grundy 22 (half)
Holston 21, Eastside 12 (4Q)
Patrick Henry 53, John Battle 6
Ridgeview 51, Lee High 0 (4Q)
Thomas Walker 8, Claiborne County 6 (half)
Union 54, Gate City 13
Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates and a full slate of coverage each week.