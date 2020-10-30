High school football logo 2020-08-21
Here is the schedule for Week 11 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the game coverage from Thursday and the preview of tonight's games, then join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

WEEK 11

Thursday

Alcoa 20, Dobyns Bennett 7

Friday

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-6A

Science Hill at Bearden

Morristown West at Hardin Valley

Farragut at Jefferson County

Region 1-5A

Cherokee at Daniel Boone

David Crockett at Morristown East

Cocke County at Volunteer

Other

Tennessee High at Sullivan South, canceled

Region 1-4A

Sullivan Central at Elizabethton

Sullivan East at Greeneville

Grainger at Union County

Region 1-3A

Johnson County at Unicoi County

West Greene at Chuckey-Doak, canceled

Claiborne at North Greene

Region 1-2A

South Greene at Happy Valley

Hampton at Cosby

Other non-region games

Sullivan North at Cloudland

Sunbright at Unaka

Berea, Ky. at Jellico

