Here is the schedule for Week 11 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the game coverage from Thursday and the preview of tonight's games, then join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
WEEK 11
Thursday
Alcoa 20, Dobyns Bennett 7
Friday
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
Region 1-6A
Science Hill at Bearden
Morristown West at Hardin Valley
Farragut at Jefferson County
Region 1-5A
Cherokee at Daniel Boone
David Crockett at Morristown East
Cocke County at Volunteer
Other
Tennessee High at Sullivan South, canceled
Region 1-4A
Sullivan Central at Elizabethton
Sullivan East at Greeneville
Grainger at Union County
Region 1-3A
Johnson County at Unicoi County
West Greene at Chuckey-Doak, canceled
Claiborne at North Greene
Region 1-2A
South Greene at Happy Valley
Hampton at Cosby
Other non-region games
Sullivan North at Cloudland
Sunbright at Unaka
Berea, Ky. at Jellico