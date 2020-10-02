Here is the schedule for Week 7 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
WEEK 7
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Region 1-6A
Bearden 44, Hardin Valley 20
Friday, Oct. 2
Region 1-6A
Farragut at Science Hill
Jefferson County at Dobyns Bennett
Other
Morristown West at Knox Carter
Region 1-5A
Morristown East at Daniel Boone
Volunteer at Tennessee High
Cocke County at Cherokee
Region 1-4A
Sullivan Central at Greeneville
Sullivan South at Union County, ccd.
Grainger at Sullivan East, ppd.
Other
William Blount at Elizabethton
Region 1-3A
Johnson County at Claiborne
Chuckey-Doak at Unicoi County, ppd.
West Greene at North Greene
Region 1-2A
Sullivan North at Hampton
South Greene at Cosby
Region 1-1A
Unaka at Cloudland
Hancock County at Jellico