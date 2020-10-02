High school football

Here is the schedule for Week 7 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee.

WEEK 7

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Region 1-6A

Bearden 44, Hardin Valley 20

Friday, Oct. 2

Region 1-6A

Farragut at Science Hill

Jefferson County at Dobyns Bennett

Other

Morristown West at Knox Carter

Region 1-5A

Morristown East at Daniel Boone

Volunteer at Tennessee High

Cocke County at Cherokee

Region 1-4A

Sullivan Central at Greeneville

Sullivan South at Union County, ccd.

Grainger at Sullivan East, ppd.

Other

William Blount at Elizabethton

Region 1-3A

Johnson County at Claiborne

Chuckey-Doak at Unicoi County, ppd.

West Greene at North Greene

Region 1-2A

Sullivan North at Hampton

South Greene at Cosby

Region 1-1A

Unaka at Cloudland

Hancock County at Jellico