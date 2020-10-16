Here is the schedule for Week 9 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
WEEK 9
Friday, Oct. 16
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
Region 1-6A
Morristown West at Dobyns Bennett
Jefferson County at Hardin Valley
Farragut at Bearden
Region 1-5A
David Crockett at Tennessee High
Cocke County at Daniel Boone
Volunteer at Morristown East
Region 1-4A
Elizabethton at Greeneville
Sullivan Central at Grainger
Region 1-3A
Claiborne at Chuckey-Doak
North Greene at Johnson County (canceled, COVID)
Unicoi County at West Greene
Region 1-2A
Sullivan North at Happy Valley
Hampton at South Greene
Region 1-1A
Cloudland at Jellico
Unaka at Cosby (canceled, COVID)
Other
Hancock County at Cumberland Gap
Saturday, Oct. 17
Region 1-4A
Sullivan South at Sullivan East