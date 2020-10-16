Here is the schedule for Week 9 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

WEEK 9

Friday, Oct. 16

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-6A

Morristown West at Dobyns Bennett

Jefferson County at Hardin Valley

Farragut at Bearden

Region 1-5A

David Crockett at Tennessee High

Cocke County at Daniel Boone

Volunteer at Morristown East

Region 1-4A

Elizabethton at Greeneville

Sullivan Central at Grainger

Region 1-3A

Claiborne at Chuckey-Doak

North Greene at Johnson County (canceled, COVID)

Unicoi County at West Greene

Region 1-2A

Sullivan North at Happy Valley

Hampton at South Greene

Region 1-1A

Cloudland at Jellico

Unaka at Cosby (canceled, COVID)

Other

Hancock County at Cumberland Gap

Saturday, Oct. 17

Region 1-4A

Sullivan South at Sullivan East

Tags

Recommended for you