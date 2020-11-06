Here is the schedule for first round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs. Check out the previews for tonight's games, then join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
Playoff Pairings
All games start at 7 p.m.
Class 6A
Cleveland (5-5) at Dobyns Bennett (8-2)
Bearden (4-5) at McMinn County (9-1)
Bradley Central (7-3) Farragut (7-3)
Maryville (10-0) def. Science Hill, forfeit
Rossview (5-3) at Oakland (10-0)
Warren County (8-2) at Mt. Juliet (6-3)
Wilson Central (6-4) at Riverdale (8-2)
Blackman (4-5) at Hendersonville (7-3)
Franklin (5-5) at Smyrna (7-3)
Ravenwood (6-4) def. Stewarts Creek, forfeit
Independence (6-2) at LaVergne (5-5)
Cane Ridge (3-3) at Brentwood (7-3)
Bartlett (6-1) BYE
Houston (5-5) BYE
Collierville (4-3) BYE
Arlington (5-4) BYE
Class 5A
Sevier County (5-5) at David Crockett (8-2)
Daniel Boone (5-4) at South-Doyle (7-3)
Knoxville Halls (7-1) at Tennessee High (5-3)
Morristown East (5-4) at Knoxville Central (8-2)
Lenoir City (2-8) at Knoxville West (9-1)
Powell (8-2) at Walker Valley (7-2)
Soddy-Daisy (3-7) Oak Ridge (7-3)
Knoxville Fulton (4-4) at Rhea County (9-1)
Hillwood (3-2) at Summit (9-1)
Columbia (5-5) at Gallatin (4-6)
Hillsboro (4-2) at Page (4-4)
Lincoln County (3-5) at Beech (7-1)
Henry County (8-2) BYE
Dyer County (7-2) at Brighton (5-5)
Clarksville Northeast (6-2) BYE
Clarksville (4-4) at Munford (7-3)
Class 4A
East Ridge (6-4) at Elizabethton (10-0)
Sullivan South (8-2) at East Hamilton (7-3)
Greeneville (7-3) def. Howard, forfeit
Grainger (6-4) at Anderson County (8-2)
Spring Hill (3-5) at DeKalb County (6-3)
Livingston Academy (6-4) at Nolensville (5-3)
Marshall County (7-2) at Macon County (7-2)
Stone Memorial (4-6) at Tullahoma (10-0)
Jackson South Side (2-6) at Springfield (9-1)
White House Heritage (7-3) at Hardin County (8-2)
Jackson North Side (6-2) at Creek Wood (9-1)
White House (4-6) at Lexington (9-1)
Haywood (7-3) BYE
Dyersburg (5-2) at Millington (3-7)
Ripley (6-4) BYE
Crockett County (4-4) at Fayette Ware (7-2)
Class 3A
Pigeon Forge (6-3) at Claiborne (9-1)
Unicoi County (5-4) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (8-2)
Kingston (6-3) at Chuckey-Doak (6-3)
Johnson County (5-5) at Alcoa (9-1)
Grundy County (2-7) at Red Bank (7-0)
Brainerd (6-4) at Smith County (4-6)
York Institute (3-7) at Loudon (8-1)
Signal Mountain (4-4) at Upperman (7-3)
Camden (2-8) at Pearl Cohn (6-0)
East Nashville (2-2) at Fairview (7-2)
Harpeth (3-6) at Giles County (3-7)
Stratford (2-4) at Stewart County (8-1)
Milan (9-1) BYE
Covington (8-2) BYE
South Gibson (7-2) BYE
Westview (6-4) BYE
Class 2A
Cumberland Gap (4-6) at South Greene (10-0)
Happy Valley (5-3) at Rockwood (7-3)
Oneida (4-4) at Hampton (8-1)
Meigs County def. Cosby, forfeit
Cosby (2-8) at Meigs County (10-0)
Cascade (5-5) at Bledsoe County (10-0)
Tyner (4-4) at Trousdale County (8-2)
Westmoreland (5-5) at Marion County (6-2)
Tellico Plains (4-6) at Watertown (9-1)
Scotts Hill (4-6) at Lewis County (10-0)
Eagleville (5-5) at Riverside (7-3)
East Hickman (7-2) at Forrest (6-4)
Loretto (5-5) at Waverly (7-2)
Peabody (10-0) BYE
Union City (6-4) BYE
McKenzie (7-3) BYE
Adamsville (6-4) BYE
Class 1A
Midway (6-4) at Cloudland (6-4)
Jellico (4-6) at Oliver Springs (5-5)
Greenback (4-4) at Unaka (3-4)
Hancock County (0-8) at Coalfield (9-0)
Jo Byrns (4-6) at South Pittsburg (9-1)
Sale Creek (4-6) at Monterey (7-2)
Clay County (6-4) at Copper Basin (8-1)
Whitwell (1-7) at Gordonsville (7-2)
Hollow Rock-Bruceton (5-4) at Fayetteville (8-2)
Huntland (6-4) at Collinwood (6-3)
Wayne County (5-5) at Moore County (9-1)
Cornersville (7-3) at Huntingdon (8-2)
Greenfield (8-1) BYE
West Carroll (6-3) BYE
Lake County (5-1) BYE
Dresden (4-4) BYE