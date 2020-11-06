High school football logo 2020-08-21
Here is the schedule for first round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs. Check out the previews for tonight's games, then join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

Playoff Pairings

All games start at 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Cleveland (5-5) at Dobyns Bennett (8-2)

Bearden (4-5) at McMinn County (9-1)

Bradley Central (7-3) Farragut (7-3)

Maryville (10-0) def. Science Hill, forfeit

Rossview (5-3) at Oakland (10-0)

Warren County (8-2) at Mt. Juliet (6-3)

Wilson Central (6-4) at Riverdale (8-2)

Blackman (4-5) at Hendersonville (7-3)

Franklin (5-5) at Smyrna (7-3)

Ravenwood (6-4) def. Stewarts Creek, forfeit

Independence (6-2) at LaVergne (5-5)

Cane Ridge (3-3) at Brentwood (7-3)

Bartlett (6-1) BYE

Houston (5-5) BYE

Collierville (4-3) BYE

Arlington (5-4) BYE

Class 5A

Sevier County (5-5) at David Crockett (8-2)

Daniel Boone (5-4) at South-Doyle (7-3)

Knoxville Halls (7-1) at Tennessee High (5-3)

Morristown East (5-4) at Knoxville Central (8-2)

Lenoir City (2-8) at Knoxville West (9-1)

Powell (8-2) at Walker Valley (7-2)

Soddy-Daisy (3-7) Oak Ridge (7-3)

Knoxville Fulton (4-4) at Rhea County (9-1)

Hillwood (3-2) at Summit (9-1)

Columbia (5-5) at Gallatin (4-6)

Hillsboro (4-2) at Page (4-4)

Lincoln County (3-5) at Beech (7-1)

Henry County (8-2) BYE

Dyer County (7-2) at Brighton (5-5)

Clarksville Northeast (6-2) BYE

Clarksville (4-4) at Munford (7-3)

Class 4A

East Ridge (6-4) at Elizabethton (10-0)

Sullivan South (8-2) at East Hamilton (7-3)

Greeneville (7-3) def. Howard, forfeit

Grainger (6-4) at Anderson County (8-2)

Spring Hill (3-5) at DeKalb County (6-3)

Livingston Academy (6-4) at Nolensville (5-3)

Marshall County (7-2) at Macon County (7-2)

Stone Memorial (4-6) at Tullahoma (10-0)

Jackson South Side (2-6) at Springfield (9-1)

White House Heritage (7-3) at Hardin County (8-2)

Jackson North Side (6-2) at Creek Wood (9-1)

White House (4-6) at Lexington (9-1)

Haywood (7-3) BYE

Dyersburg (5-2) at Millington (3-7)

Ripley (6-4) BYE

Crockett County (4-4) at Fayette Ware (7-2)

Class 3A

Pigeon Forge (6-3) at Claiborne (9-1)

Unicoi County (5-4) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (8-2)

Kingston (6-3) at Chuckey-Doak (6-3)

Johnson County (5-5) at Alcoa (9-1)

Grundy County (2-7) at Red Bank (7-0)

Brainerd (6-4) at Smith County (4-6)

York Institute (3-7) at Loudon (8-1)

Signal Mountain (4-4) at Upperman (7-3)

Camden (2-8) at Pearl Cohn (6-0)

East Nashville (2-2) at Fairview (7-2)

Harpeth (3-6) at Giles County (3-7)

Stratford (2-4) at Stewart County (8-1)

Milan (9-1) BYE

Covington (8-2) BYE

South Gibson (7-2) BYE

Westview (6-4) BYE

Class 2A

Cumberland Gap (4-6) at South Greene (10-0)

Happy Valley (5-3) at Rockwood (7-3)

Oneida (4-4) at Hampton (8-1)

Meigs County def. Cosby, forfeit

Cosby (2-8) at Meigs County (10-0)

Cascade (5-5) at Bledsoe County (10-0)

Tyner (4-4) at Trousdale County (8-2)

Westmoreland (5-5) at Marion County (6-2)

Tellico Plains (4-6) at Watertown (9-1)

Scotts Hill (4-6) at Lewis County (10-0)

Eagleville (5-5) at Riverside (7-3)

East Hickman (7-2) at Forrest (6-4)

Loretto (5-5) at Waverly (7-2)

Peabody (10-0) BYE

Union City (6-4) BYE

McKenzie (7-3) BYE

Adamsville (6-4) BYE

Class 1A

Midway (6-4) at Cloudland (6-4)

Jellico (4-6) at Oliver Springs (5-5)

Greenback (4-4) at Unaka (3-4)

Hancock County (0-8) at Coalfield (9-0)

Jo Byrns (4-6) at South Pittsburg (9-1)

Sale Creek (4-6) at Monterey (7-2)

Clay County (6-4) at Copper Basin (8-1)

Whitwell (1-7) at Gordonsville (7-2)

Hollow Rock-Bruceton (5-4) at Fayetteville (8-2)

Huntland (6-4) at Collinwood (6-3)

Wayne County (5-5) at Moore County (9-1)

Cornersville (7-3) at Huntingdon (8-2)

Greenfield (8-1) BYE

West Carroll (6-3) BYE

Lake County (5-1) BYE

Dresden (4-4) BYE

