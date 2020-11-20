Here is the schedule for the quarterfinal round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs. Follow the links to check out the previews for tonight's games, then join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
Friday, Nov. 20
All games start at 7 p.m.
Class 6A
Riverdale at Oakland
Franklin at Brentwood
Bartlett at Collierville
Class 5A
South-Doyle at Knox Central
Oak Ridge at Knox West
Summit at Beech
Clarksville Northeast at Henry County
Class 4A
Nolensville at Tullahoma
Hardin County at Lexington
Ripley at Haywood
Class 3A
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa
Loudon at Red Bank
Pearl-Cohn at Stewart County
South Gibson at Milan
Class 2A
South Greene at Meigs County
Trousdale County at Watertown
Riverside at Waverly
McKenzie at Peabody
Class 1A
Oliver Springs at Coalfield
South Pittsburg at Gordonsville
Moore County at Fayetteville
West Carroll at Lake County