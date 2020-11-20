High school football logo 2020-08-21
Here is the schedule for the quarterfinal round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs. Follow the links to check out the previews for tonight's games, then join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

Friday, Nov. 20

All games start at 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Dobyns-Bennett at Maryville

Riverdale at Oakland 

Franklin at Brentwood

Bartlett at Collierville 

Class 5A

South-Doyle at Knox Central

Oak Ridge at Knox West

Summit at Beech

Clarksville Northeast at Henry County

Class 4A

Greeneville at Elizabethton

Nolensville at Tullahoma 

Hardin County at Lexington

Ripley at Haywood

Class 3A

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa

Loudon at Red Bank

Pearl-Cohn at Stewart County

South Gibson at Milan

Class 2A

South Greene at Meigs County

Trousdale County at Watertown

Riverside at Waverly

McKenzie at Peabody

Class 1A

Oliver Springs at Coalfield

South Pittsburg at Gordonsville

Moore County at Fayetteville

West Carroll at Lake County

