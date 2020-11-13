Here is the schedule for second round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs. Check out the previews for tonight's games, then join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
Playoff Pairings
Second Round
Friday
All games start at 7 p.m.
Class 6A
McMinn County (10-1) at Dobyns-Bennett (9-2)
Bradley Central (8-3) at Maryville (11-0)
Mt. Juliet (7-3) at Oakland (11-0)
Riverdale (9-2) at Hendersonville (8-3)
Franklin (6-5) at Ravenwood (7-4)
Independence (7-2) at Brentwood (8-3)
Houston (5-5) at Bartlett (6-1)
Arlington (5-4) at Collierville (4-3)
Class 5A
South-Doyle (8-3) at David Crockett (9-2)
Knox Halls (8-1) at Knox Central (9-2)
Walker Valley (8-2) at Knox West (10-1)
Oak Ridge (8-3) at Rhea County (10-1)
Columbia (6-5) at Summit (10-1)
Hillsboro (5-2) at Beech (8-1)
Brighton (6-5) at Henry County (8-2)
Clarksville (5-4) at Clarksville Northeast (6-2)
Class 4A
East Hamilton (8-3) at Elizabethton (11-0)
Greeneville (8-3) at Anderson County (9-2)
Nolensville (6-3) at DeKalb County (7-3)
Marshall County (8-2) at Tullahoma (11-0)
Hardin County (9-2) at Springfield (10-1)
Creek Wood (10-1) at Lexington (10-1)
Dyersburg (6-2) at Haywood (7-3)
Crockett County (5-4) at Ripley (6-4)
Class 3A
Pigeon Forge (7-3) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (9-2)
Kingston (7-3) at Alcoa (10-1)
Brainerd (7-4) at Red Bank (8-0)
Loudon (9-1) at Upperman (8-3)
East Nashville (4-1) at Pearl-Cohn (7-0)
Giles County (4-7) at Stewart County (9-1)
Covington (8-2) at Milan (9-1)
Westview (6-4) at South Gibson (7-2)
Class 2A
Rockwood (8-3) at South Greene (11-0)
Hampton (9-1) at Meigs County (11-0)
Trousdale County (9-2) at Bledsoe County (11-0)
Marion County (7-2) at Watertown (10-1)
Riverside (8-3) at Lewis County (11-0)
Forrest (7-4) at Waverly (8-2)
Union City (6-4) at Peabody (10-0)
Adamsville (6-4) at McKenzie (7-3)
Class 1A
Oliver Springs (6-5) at Cloudland (7-4)
Greenback (5-4) at Coalfield (10-0)
Monterey (8-2) at South Pittsburg (10-1)
Clay County (7-4) at Gordonsville (8-2)
Huntland (7-4) at Fayetteville (9-2)
Moore County (10-1) at Huntingdon (9-2)
West Carroll (6-3) at Greenfield (8-1)
Dresden (4-4) at Lake County (5-1)