Here is the schedule for second round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs. Check out the previews for tonight's games, then join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

Playoff Pairings

Second Round

Friday

All games start at 7 p.m.

Class 6A

McMinn County (10-1) at Dobyns-Bennett (9-2)

Bradley Central (8-3) at Maryville (11-0)

Mt. Juliet (7-3) at Oakland (11-0)

Riverdale (9-2) at Hendersonville (8-3)

Franklin (6-5) at Ravenwood (7-4)

Independence (7-2) at Brentwood (8-3)

Houston (5-5) at Bartlett (6-1)

Arlington (5-4) at Collierville (4-3)

Class 5A

South-Doyle (8-3) at David Crockett (9-2)

Knox Halls (8-1) at Knox Central (9-2)

Walker Valley (8-2) at Knox West (10-1)

Oak Ridge (8-3) at Rhea County (10-1)

Columbia (6-5) at Summit (10-1)

Hillsboro (5-2) at Beech (8-1)

Brighton (6-5) at Henry County (8-2)

Clarksville (5-4) at Clarksville Northeast (6-2)

Class 4A

East Hamilton (8-3) at Elizabethton (11-0)

Greeneville (8-3) at Anderson County (9-2)

Nolensville (6-3) at DeKalb County (7-3)

Marshall County (8-2) at Tullahoma (11-0)

Hardin County (9-2) at Springfield (10-1)

Creek Wood (10-1) at Lexington (10-1)

Dyersburg (6-2) at Haywood (7-3)

Crockett County (5-4) at Ripley (6-4)

Class 3A

Pigeon Forge (7-3) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (9-2)

Kingston (7-3) at Alcoa (10-1)

Brainerd (7-4) at Red Bank (8-0)

Loudon (9-1) at Upperman (8-3)

East Nashville (4-1) at Pearl-Cohn (7-0)

Giles County (4-7) at Stewart County (9-1)

Covington (8-2) at Milan (9-1)

Westview (6-4) at South Gibson (7-2)

Class 2A

Rockwood (8-3) at South Greene (11-0)

Hampton (9-1) at Meigs County (11-0)

Trousdale County (9-2) at Bledsoe County (11-0)

Marion County (7-2) at Watertown (10-1)

Riverside (8-3) at Lewis County (11-0)

Forrest (7-4) at Waverly (8-2)

Union City (6-4) at Peabody (10-0)

Adamsville (6-4) at McKenzie (7-3)

Class 1A

Oliver Springs (6-5) at Cloudland (7-4)

Greenback (5-4) at Coalfield (10-0)

Monterey (8-2) at South Pittsburg (10-1)

Clay County (7-4) at Gordonsville (8-2)

Huntland (7-4) at Fayetteville (9-2)

Moore County (10-1) at Huntingdon (9-2)

West Carroll (6-3) at Greenfield (8-1)

Dresden (4-4) at Lake County (5-1)

