Final scores from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:

TSSAA Playoffs

First Round

Class 6A

Farragut 57, Science Hill 56 (2OTs)

Bradley Central 24, Jefferson County 21

West Ridge 17, Cleveland 14

Maryville 41, Dobyns-Bennett 14

Class 5A

Daniel Boone 19, Knox Halls 12

Knox Central 46, Tennessee High 7

David Crockett 24, Sevier County 14

Knox West 61, Morristown West 7

Class 4A

Greeneville 49, South-Doyle 14

Knox Fulton 42, Volunteer 7

Elizabethton 47, Carter 14

Anderson County 39, Seymour 21

Class 3A

Unicoi County 25, Austin-East 16

Pigeon Forge 21, West Greene 20

Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Chuckey-Doak 35

Alcoa 2, Johnson County 0, fft.

Class 2A

South Greene 42, York Institute 0

Oneida 33, Cumberland Gap 6

Hampton 21, Monterey 0

Rockwood 40, Happy Valley 6

Class 1A

Cloudland 42, Greenback 24

Oakdale 48, Jellico 10

Midway 42, Unaka 26

Coalfield 58, North Greene 0

Southwest Virginia

Regular season

Abingdon 48, Lee High 21

Central 42, Grundy 0

Eastside 53, Castlewood 18

J.I. Burton 12, Thomas Walker 7

Richlands 35, Virginia High 20 

Ridgeview 48, Gate City 7

Union 53, John Battle 6

Twin Springs 2, Rye Cove 0, fft.

