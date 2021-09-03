Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3. Check back later for game coverage and photo galleries.
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Thursday’s Games
Chuckey-Doak 48, Johnson County 12
South Greene 39, Happy Valley 8
Friday’s Games
📰 David Crockett 15, Morristown West 10
📰📸 Dobyns-Bennett 43, Morristown East 7
📰📸 Greeneville 42, Elizabethton 12
Hampton 54, Avery County, N.C. 26
Jefferson County 17, William Blount 14
Jellico 34, Cosby 26
Lakeway Christian 49, North Greene 0
Loudon 34, Daniel Boone 21
📰📸 Science Hill 40, West Ridge 21
Sullivan East 20, Grainger 6
📰 Volunteer 28, Seymour 14
West Greene 49, Claiborne 14
Daniel Boone at Cherokee, ppd.
Pulaski County, Va. at Tennessee High, ccd.
Rockwood at Cloudland, ccd.
Unicoi County at Madison, N.C., ccd.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Thursday's Games
Eastside at Lee High, ppd.
Friday's Games
📰📸 Chilhowie 32, J.I. Burton 22
Christiansburg 32, Abingdon 27
Holston 41, Twin Springs 16
Honaker 49, Castlewood 7
Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0
Virginia High 63, John Battle 0
Wise Central 42, Marion 7
Hurley at Thomas Walker, ppd.
Richlands at Union, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Radford at Gate City, 1 p.m.