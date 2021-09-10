Here are the final scores from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Sept. 10.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Southwest Virginia

Eastside 34, Lebanon 21

Friday, Sept. 10

Northeast Tennessee

Campbell County 36, Morristown East 28

Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7

Elizabethton 20, Daniel Boone 13

Grainger 14, Chuckey-Doak 0 (3Q)

Greeneville 55, Morristown West 7

Halls 34, Jefferson County 33

Hampton 33, Cloudland 0

Jellico 34, North Greene 18

Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6

Northview Academy 35, Claiborne 0

Powell 42, Science Hill 14 

Red Boiling Springs 20, Cosby 0 (4Q)

Seymour 49, Cocke County 7

South Greene 48, West Greene 7

Tennessee High 33, Karns 31

Unicoi County 35, Happy Valley 6

William Blount 38, Heritage 19

Cherokee at Clinton, ppd.

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon at Gate City, ppd.

Bland 28, Rye Cove 14

Ridgeview 12, Wise Central 0

Twin Springs, Va. 28, Unaka 24 

Union 50, J.I. Burton 20

Virginia High 53, Patrick Henry 21 (3Q)

