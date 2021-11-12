Final scores from high school football playoff games in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:
Friday, Nov. 12
Northeast Tennessee
Class 6A
Maryville 49, West Ridge 0
Farragut 27, Bradley Central 24
Class 5A
Knox Central 41, Daniel Boone 7
Knox West 42, David Crockett 13
Class 4A
Elizabethton 45, Anderson County 7
Greeneville 56, Fulton 12
Class 3A
Alcoa 63, Gatinburg-Pittman 0
Pigeon Forge 24, Unicoi County 0
Class 2A
Hampton 47, Rockwood 18
Oneida 35, South Greene 21
Class 1A
Cloudland 60, Oakdale 16
Coalfield 41, Midway 6
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 28, Northside 14
Central 43, Tazewell 14
Graham 62, Lee 32
Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37
Holston 42, Honaker 7
Patrick Henry 35, Twin Valley 12
Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28
Union 62, Virginia High 27