Final scores from high school football playoff games in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:

Friday, Nov. 12

Northeast Tennessee

Class 6A

Maryville 49, West Ridge 0

Farragut 27, Bradley Central 24

Class 5A

Knox Central 41, Daniel Boone 7

Knox West 42, David Crockett 13

Class 4A

Elizabethton 45, Anderson County 7

Greeneville 56, Fulton 12

Class 3A

Alcoa 63, Gatinburg-Pittman 0

Pigeon Forge 24, Unicoi County 0

Class 2A

Hampton 47, Rockwood 18

Oneida 35, South Greene 21

Class 1A

Cloudland 60, Oakdale 16

Coalfield 41, Midway 6

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 28, Northside 14

Central 43, Tazewell 14

Graham 62, Lee 32

Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37

Holston 42, Honaker 7 

Patrick Henry 35, Twin Valley 12

Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28

Union 62, Virginia High 27

