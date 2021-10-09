Final scores from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Stay tuned for game coverage and photos.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Friday, Oct. 8

Carter 24, Morristown West 19

Cherokee 44, West Greene 28

Chuckey-Doak 28, Cumberland Gap 22

📰 Cloudland 28, Unicoi County 0

📰 Daniel Boone at Science Hill, ppd.

📰 Elizabethton 41, Rhea County 21

Grainger 26, Northview Academy 14

Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9

Happy Valley 24, Johnson County 6

Jefferson County 42, Hardin Valley 7

Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7

South Greene 47, North Greene 0

Unaka 14, Claiborne County 12

Union County 36, Sullivan East 14

Volunteer 27, Tennessee High 21

Wartburg 19, Jellico 14

📰📸 West Ridge 24, Crockett 6

Oakdale at Cosby, ppd.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Daniel Boone at Science Hill, noon

Southwest Virginia

Thursday, Oct. 7

Abingdon 50, Marion 6

Friday, Oct. 8

Central 56, John Battle 0

Graham 31, Bluefield 6

📸 Lee 42, J.I. Burton 40

Richlands 27, Tazewell 26

📰📸 Union 28, Ridgeview 21

Virginia High 13, Honaker 0 (1Q), sspd. lightning

Eastside 2, Rye Cove 0, forfeit

Twin Springs at Castlewood, ppd.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Hurley at Thomas Walker, ppd.

Monday, Oct. 11

Virginia High 13, Honaker 0 (1Q, 6:46), 7 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Sunday Stories Editor

Carmen serves as Sunday Stories editor at the Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you