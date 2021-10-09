Final scores from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Stay tuned for game coverage and photos.
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Friday, Oct. 8
Carter 24, Morristown West 19
Cherokee 44, West Greene 28
Chuckey-Doak 28, Cumberland Gap 22
📰 Cloudland 28, Unicoi County 0
📰 Daniel Boone at Science Hill, ppd.
📰 Elizabethton 41, Rhea County 21
Grainger 26, Northview Academy 14
Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9
Happy Valley 24, Johnson County 6
Jefferson County 42, Hardin Valley 7
Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7
South Greene 47, North Greene 0
Unaka 14, Claiborne County 12
Union County 36, Sullivan East 14
Volunteer 27, Tennessee High 21
Wartburg 19, Jellico 14
Oakdale at Cosby, ppd.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Daniel Boone at Science Hill, noon
Southwest Virginia
Thursday, Oct. 7
Abingdon 50, Marion 6
Friday, Oct. 8
Central 56, John Battle 0
Graham 31, Bluefield 6
Richlands 27, Tazewell 26
📰📸 Union 28, Ridgeview 21
Virginia High 13, Honaker 0 (1Q), sspd. lightning
Eastside 2, Rye Cove 0, forfeit
Twin Springs at Castlewood, ppd.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Hurley at Thomas Walker, ppd.
Monday, Oct. 11
Virginia High 13, Honaker 0 (1Q, 6:46), 7 p.m.