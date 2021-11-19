Final scores from high school football playoff games in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
TSSAA State Quarterfinals
Class 1A
Cloudland 22, Coalfield 21
South Pittsburg 44, Gordonsville 14
Class 2A
Hampton 30, Oneida 7
Trousdale County 23, Watertown 0
Class 3A
Alcoa 52, Pigeon Forge 0
Giles County 42, Loudon 27
Class 4A
Elizabethton 13, Greeneville 7
Upperman 42, Red Bank 28
Class 5A
Knox West 63, Knox Central 26
Powell 27, Rhea County 13
Class 6A
Maryville 28, Farragut 21
Oakland 45, Lebanon 20
VHSL Football Playoffs
Region 1D
Quarterfinals
Holston 42, Honaker 7
Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37
Patrick Henry 35, Twin Valley 12
Twin Springs 36, Eastside 13
Semifinals
Friday
Holston 42, Grundy 8
Saturday
Patrick Henry (8-3) at Twin Springs (10-1), 1 p.m.
Region 2D
Quarterfinals
Wise Central 43, Tazewell 14
Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28
Graham 62, Lee High 32
Union 62, Virginia High 27
Semifinals
Friday
Ridgeview 26, Wise Central 20
Saturday
Union (8-3) vs. Graham (10-0), Mitchell Stadium, Bluefield, W. Va. 1 p.m.
Region 3D
Quarterfinals
Abingdon 28, Northside 14
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0
Lord Botetourt 41, Hidden Valley 6
Semifinals
Friday
Abingdon 42, Bassett 34
Lord Botetourt 28, Christiansburg 27