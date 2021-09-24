Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:
Friday, Sept. 24
Northeast Tennessee
Cloudland 52, Cosby 18
Cumberland Gap 38, Lynn Camp 6
David Crockett 28, Pisgah, N.C. 14
Elizabethton 27, Anderson County 7
Grainger 14, Union County 12
Greeneville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 7
Jellico 45, Sunbright 16 (4Q)
Maryville 41, Science Hill 17
Morristown West 41, Cocke County 0
Sevier County 28, William Blount 21
Seymour 27, Heritage 12
South Greene 48, Chuckey-Doak 12
Unaka 8, Happy Valley 6
Unicoi County 35, Sullivan East 28
Volunteer 63, Johnson County 0
West Greene 27, North Greene 0
West Ridge 31, Cherokee 9
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 34, Tennessee High 14
Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12
Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7
Holston 21, Eastside 12
Honaker 34, Grundy 28
Patrick Henry 53, John Battle 6
Ridgeview 51, Lee High 7
Thomas Walker 36, Claiborne County 6
Union 54, Gate City 13
Saturday, Sept. 25
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs, 3 p.m.
