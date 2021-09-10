Here are the final scores from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Sept. 10.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Southwest Virginia
Eastside 34, Lebanon 21
Friday, Sept. 10
Northeast Tennessee
Campbell County 36, Morristown East 28
Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7
Elizabethton 20, Daniel Boone 13
Grainger 28, Chuckey-Doak 6
Greeneville 55, Morristown West 7
Halls 34, Jefferson County 33
Hampton 33, Cloudland 0
Jellico 34, North Greene 18
Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6
Northview Academy 35, Claiborne 0
Powell 42, Science Hill 14
Red Boiling Springs 20, Cosby 0
Seymour 49, Cocke County 7
South Greene 48, West Greene 7
Tennessee High 33, Karns 31
Unicoi County 35, Happy Valley 6
William Blount 38, Heritage 19
Cherokee at Clinton, ppd.
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon at Gate City, ppd.
Bland 28, Rye Cove 14
Twin Springs, Va. 28, Unaka 24
Twin Valley 30, Thomas Walker 0
Virginia High 66, Patrick Henry 40