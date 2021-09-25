Here are your Sports Live Friday night finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Sept. 24 (w/links to game coverage and photo galleries):

Friday, Sept. 24

Northeast Tennessee

Cloudland 52, Cosby 18

Cumberland Gap 38, Lynn Camp 6

David Crockett 28, Pisgah, N.C. 14

Elizabethton 27, Anderson County 7

Grainger 14, Union County 12

Greeneville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 7

Jellico 45, Sunbright 16

Maryville 41, Science Hill 17

Morristown West 41, Cocke County 0

Sevier County 28, William Blount 21

Seymour 27, Heritage 12

South Greene 48, Chuckey-Doak 12

Unaka 8, Happy Valley 6

Unicoi County 35, Sullivan East 28

Volunteer 63, Johnson County 0

West Greene 27, North Greene 0

West Ridge 31, Cherokee 9

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 34, Tennessee High 14

Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12

Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7

Holston 21, Eastside 12

Honaker 34, Grundy 28

Patrick Henry 53, John Battle 6

Ridgeview 51, Lee High 7

Thomas Walker 36, Claiborne County 6

Union 54, Gate City 13

Lebanon at Virginia High, ppd. to Oct. 26

Saturday, Sept. 25

J.I. Burton at Twin Springs, 3 p.m.

Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates and a full slate of coverage each week.

