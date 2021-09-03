Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3. Check back later for game coverage and photo galleries.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Thursday’s Games

Chuckey-Doak 48, Johnson County 12

South Greene 39, Happy Valley 8

Friday’s Games

📰 David Crockett 15, Morristown West 10

📰📸 Dobyns-Bennett 43, Morristown East 7

📰📸 Greeneville 42, Elizabethton 12

Hampton 54, Avery County, N.C. 26

Jefferson County 17, William Blount 14

Jellico 34, Cosby 26

Lakeway Christian 49, North Greene 0

Loudon 34, Daniel Boone 21

📰📸 Science Hill 40, West Ridge 21

Sullivan East 20, Grainger 6

📰 Volunteer 28, Seymour 14

West Greene 49, Claiborne 14

Daniel Boone at Cherokee, ppd.

Pulaski County, Va. at Tennessee High, ccd.

Rockwood at Cloudland, ccd.

Unicoi County at Madison, N.C., ccd.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Thursday's Games

Eastside at Lee High, ppd.

Friday's Games

📰📸 Chilhowie 32, J.I. Burton 22

Christiansburg 32, Abingdon 27

Holston 41, Twin Springs 16

Honaker 49, Castlewood 7

Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0

Virginia High 63, John Battle 0 

Wise Central 42, Marion 7

Hurley at Thomas Walker, ppd.

Richlands at Union, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Radford at Gate City, 1 p.m.

Tags

Sunday Stories Editor

Carmen serves as Sunday Stories editor at the Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended Videos