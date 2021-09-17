Here are your Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Sept. 16-17.
Northeast Tennessee
Friday, Sept. 17
David Crockett 40, Tennessee High 14
Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14
Elizabethton 56, Grainger 0
Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7
Hampton 48, Happy Valley 0
Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 12
Morristown West 34, Daniel Boone 28
Murphy, N.C. 63, Cherokee 23
North Greene 38, Red Boiling Springs 14
Science Hill 55, William Blount 27
Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7
South Greene 45, Cumberland Gap 6
Unaka 62, Jellico 20
Unicoi County at Claiborne, ppd.
West Greene 22, Johnson County 14
Southwest Virginia
Thursday, Sept. 16
Graham 28, Union 27
Thomas Walker 29, Rye Cove 0
Friday, Sept. 17
Abingdon 42, Richlands 0
Christiansburg 28, Central 20
Eastside 51, Honaker 22
Gate City 34, Marion 8
Patrick Henry 62, Lee High 34
Ridgeview 42, Grundy 13
Twin Valley 16, Northwood 9
