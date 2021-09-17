Here are your Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Sept. 16-17.

Northeast Tennessee

Friday, Sept. 17

David Crockett 40, Tennessee High 14

Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14 

Elizabethton 56, Grainger 0

Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7

Hampton 48, Happy Valley 0

Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 12

Morristown West 34, Daniel Boone 28

Murphy, N.C. 63, Cherokee 23

North Greene 38, Red Boiling Springs 14

Science Hill 55, William Blount 27

Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7

South Greene 45, Cumberland Gap 6

Unaka 62, Jellico 20

Unicoi County at Claiborne, ppd.

West Greene 22, Johnson County 14

Southwest Virginia

Thursday, Sept. 16

Graham 28, Union 27

Thomas Walker 29, Rye Cove 0

Friday, Sept. 17

Abingdon 42, Richlands 0

Christiansburg 28, Central 20

Eastside 51, Honaker 22

Gate City 34, Marion 8

Patrick Henry 62, Lee High 34

Ridgeview 42, Grundy 13

Twin Valley 16, Northwood 9

Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates and a full slate of coverage each week.

