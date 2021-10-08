Final scores from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Stay tuned for game coverage and photos.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 50, Marion 6
Friday, Oct. 8
Northeast Tennessee
Carter 24, Morristown West 19
Cherokee 44, West Greene 28
Chuckey-Doak 28, Cumberland Gap 22
Cloudland 28, Unicoi County 0
Elizabethton 34, Rhea County 21 (4Q)
Grainger 26, Northview Academy 14
Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9
Happy Valley 18, Johnson County 0 (2Q)
Jefferson County 42, Hardin Valley 7
Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7
South Greene 47, North Greene 0
Unaka 14, Claiborne County 12
Union County 36, Sullivan East 14
Volunteer 27, Tennessee High 21
Wartburg 19, Jellico 14
West Ridge 24, Crockett 6
Southwest Virginia
Central 56, John Battle 0
Graham 31, Bluefield 6
Lee 42, J.I. Burton 40
Richlands 27, Tazewell 26
Union 28, Ridgeview 21
Virginia High vs Honaker ppd., lightning
Eastside 2, Rye Cove 0, forfeit
Twin Springs at Castlewood, ppd.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Northeast Tennessee
Daniel Boone at Science Hill, noon
Southwest Virginia
Hurley at Thomas Walker, 1 p.m.