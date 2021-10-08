Scoring updates

Final scores from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Stay tuned for game coverage and photos.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 50, Marion 6

Friday, Oct. 8

Northeast Tennessee

Carter 24, Morristown West 19

Cherokee 44, West Greene 28

Chuckey-Doak 28, Cumberland Gap 22

Cloudland 28, Unicoi County 0

Elizabethton 34, Rhea County 21 (4Q)

Grainger 26, Northview Academy 14

Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9

Happy Valley 18, Johnson County 0 (2Q)

Jefferson County 42, Hardin Valley 7

Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7

South Greene 47, North Greene 0

Unaka 14, Claiborne County 12

Union County 36, Sullivan East 14

Volunteer 27, Tennessee High 21

Wartburg 19, Jellico 14

West Ridge 24, Crockett 6

Southwest Virginia

Central 56, John Battle 0

Graham 31, Bluefield 6

Lee 42, J.I. Burton 40

Richlands 27, Tazewell 26

Union 28, Ridgeview 21

Virginia High vs Honaker ppd., lightning

Eastside 2, Rye Cove 0, forfeit

Twin Springs at Castlewood, ppd.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Northeast Tennessee

Daniel Boone at Science Hill, noon

Southwest Virginia

Hurley at Thomas Walker, 1 p.m.

