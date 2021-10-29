Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Friday, Oct. 29.

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 32, West Greene 16

Cloudland 38, North Greene 8

Claiborne 18, Cumberland Gap 16

Daniel Boone 27, Hampton 14 

David Crockett 14, Richlands, Va. 7

Elizabethton 56, Seymour 18

Morristown East 31, William Blount 22 (4Q)

Science Hill 21, Dobyns-Bennett 3

Tennessee High 30, Cherokee 10

Unicoi County 52, Johnson County 6 (4Q)

Volunteer 35, Sullivan East 13

West Ridge 35, Jefferson County 12 

Southwest Virginia

Tuesday

Twin Springs 34, Castlewood 0

Virginia High 35, Lebanon 0

Thursday

Lee 48, John Battle 0

Friday

Abingdon 23, Union 0 

Bluefield, W.Va. 21, Ridgeview 19

Central 28, Gate City 0 

Honaker 34, Northwood 15

Twin Springs 16, Thomas Walker 12

Castlewood at Pikeville, Ky., ccd.

J.I. Burton 2, Rye Cove 0, fft. 

