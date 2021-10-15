Final scores from this week's high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Friday, Oct. 15

Chuckey-Doak 39, Claiborne 20

Cloudland 50, Happy Valley 14

Daniel Boone 27, Tennessee High 7

Dobyns-Bennett 48, William Blount 21

Elizabethton 49, Volunteer 12 

Greeneville 88, Sullivan East 0

Hampton 42, Cumberland Gap 0

Morristown West 28, Cherokee 14

Science Hill 37, Jefferson County 0

Seymour 35, Grainger 14

South Greene 43, Johnson County 2

Unaka 54, Cosby 12

Unicoi County 28, West Greene 10

West Ridge 23, Morristown East 0 

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Monday, Oct. 11

Virginia High 63, Honaker 60

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Abingdon 63, Gate City 39

Lee 57, Eastern Montgomery 34

Friday, Oct. 15

Graham 56, Virginia High 23

Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 36

Richlands 49, Marion 14

Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0

Twin Springs 48, Eastside 33

Thomas Walker 50, Bland 20

Wise Central 31, Union 7

Saturday

Lee High at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Castlewood, 1 p.m.

