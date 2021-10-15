Final scores from this week's high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Friday, Oct. 15
Chuckey-Doak 39, Claiborne 20
Cloudland 50, Happy Valley 14
Daniel Boone 27, Tennessee High 7
Dobyns-Bennett 48, William Blount 21
Elizabethton 49, Volunteer 12
Greeneville 88, Sullivan East 0
Hampton 42, Cumberland Gap 0
Morristown West 28, Cherokee 14
Science Hill 37, Jefferson County 0
Seymour 35, Grainger 14
South Greene 43, Johnson County 2
Unaka 54, Cosby 12
Unicoi County 28, West Greene 10
West Ridge 23, Morristown East 0
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Monday, Oct. 11
Virginia High 63, Honaker 60
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Abingdon 63, Gate City 39
Lee 57, Eastern Montgomery 34
Friday, Oct. 15
Graham 56, Virginia High 23
Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 36
Richlands 49, Marion 14
Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0
Twin Springs 48, Eastside 33
Thomas Walker 50, Bland 20
Wise Central 31, Union 7
Saturday
Lee High at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Castlewood, 1 p.m.