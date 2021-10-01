Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Stay tuned for game coverage and photos.
Friday, Oct. 1
Northeast Tennessee
Cloudland 20, West Greene 7
Cumberland Gap 36, Happy Valley 12
David Crockett 45, Cherokee 0
Elizabethton 49, Sullivan East 0
Greeneville 66, Seymour 7
Jefferson County 35, Dobyns-Bennett 21
North Greene 40, Cosby 20
Science Hill 34, Morristown East 14
South Greene 28, Hampton 22
Tennessee High 24, Morristown West 21
Unicoi County 20, Chuckey-Doak 12
Volunteer 47, Grainger 18
West Ridge 28, William Blount 21
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 28, Wise Central 21
Castlewood 44, Bland County 28
Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28
Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12
Gate City 30, Lebanon 21
Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14
Twin Springs 50, Twin Valley 30
Union 40, Thomas Walker 29
Virginia High 49, Spotswood 35
Saturday, Oct. 2
Southwest Virginia
Lee at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.