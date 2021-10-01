Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Stay tuned for game coverage and photos.

Friday, Oct. 1

Northeast Tennessee

Cloudland 20, West Greene 7

Cumberland Gap 36, Happy Valley 12

David Crockett 45, Cherokee 0

Elizabethton 49, Sullivan East 0

Greeneville 66, Seymour 7

Jefferson County 35, Dobyns-Bennett 21

North Greene 40, Cosby 20

Science Hill 34, Morristown East 14

South Greene 28, Hampton 22

Tennessee High 24, Morristown West 21

Unicoi County 20, Chuckey-Doak 12

Volunteer 47, Grainger 18

West Ridge 28, William Blount 21

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 28, Wise Central 21

Castlewood 44, Bland County 28

Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28

Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12

Gate City 30, Lebanon 21

Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14

Twin Springs 50, Twin Valley 30

Union 40, Thomas Walker 29

Virginia High 49, Spotswood 35 

Saturday, Oct. 2

Southwest Virginia

Lee at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.

