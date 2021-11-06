Final scores from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia:
TSSAA Playoffs
First Round
Class 6A
Farragut 57, Science Hill 56 (2OTs)
Bradley Central 24, Jefferson County 21
Maryville 41, Dobyns-Bennett 14
Class 5A
Daniel Boone 19, Knox Halls 12
Knox Central 46, Tennessee High 7
David Crockett 24, Sevier County 14
Knox West 61, Morristown West 7
Class 4A
Greeneville 49, South-Doyle 14
Anderson County 39, Seymour 21
Class 3A
Unicoi County 25, Austin-East 16
Pigeon Forge 21, West Greene 20
Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Chuckey-Doak 35
Alcoa 2, Johnson County 0, fft.
Class 2A
South Greene 42, York Institute 0
Oneida 33, Cumberland Gap 6
Hampton 21, Monterey 0
Rockwood 40, Happy Valley 6
Class 1A
Cloudland 42, Greenback 24
Oakdale 48, Jellico 10
Midway 42, Unaka 26
Coalfield 58, North Greene 0
Southwest Virginia
Regular season
Abingdon 48, Lee High 21
Central 42, Grundy 0
Eastside 53, Castlewood 18
J.I. Burton 12, Thomas Walker 7
Richlands 35, Virginia High 20
Ridgeview 48, Gate City 7
Union 53, John Battle 6
Twin Springs 2, Rye Cove 0, fft.