Final scores from high school football playoff games in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

TSSAA State Quarterfinals

Class 1A

Cloudland 22, Coalfield 21

South Pittsburg 44, Gordonsville 14

Class 2A

Hampton 30, Oneida 7

Trousdale County 23, Watertown 0

Class 3A

Alcoa 52, Pigeon Forge 0

Giles County 42, Loudon 27

Class 4A

Elizabethton 13, Greeneville 7

Upperman 42, Red Bank 28

Class 5A

Knox West 63, Knox Central 26

Powell 27, Rhea County 13

Class 6A

Maryville 28, Farragut 21

Oakland 45, Lebanon 20

VHSL Football Playoffs

Region 1D

Quarterfinals

Holston 42, Honaker 7

Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37

Patrick Henry 35, Twin Valley 12

Twin Springs 36, Eastside 13

Semifinals

Friday

Holston 42, Grundy 8

Saturday

Patrick Henry (8-3) at Twin Springs (10-1), 1 p.m.

Region 2D

Quarterfinals

Wise Central 43, Tazewell 14

Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28

Graham 62, Lee High 32

Union 62, Virginia High 27

Semifinals

Friday

Ridgeview 26, Wise Central 20

Saturday

Union (8-3) vs. Graham (10-0), Mitchell Stadium, Bluefield, W. Va. 1 p.m.

Region 3D

Quarterfinals

Abingdon 28, Northside 14

Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13

Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0

Lord Botetourt 41, Hidden Valley 6

Semifinals

Friday

Abingdon 42, Bassett 34

Lord Botetourt 28, Christiansburg 27

