Here is the schedule for Week 2 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
WEEK 2
Games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Johnson County 31, Sullivan North 8
Friday, Aug. 28
Cleveland at Hardin Valley
Daniel Boone at Greeneville
David Crockett at Science Hill
Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge, canceled
Hancock County at North Greene, canceled
Jellico at Oakdale
North Greene at Cosby
Northview Academy at Cocke County
Pigeon Forge at Grainger
South Greene at Lakeway Christian
Sullivan East at Elizabethton
Sullivan South at Cherokee
Unicoi County at Hampton, canceled
Union County at Claiborne
Volunteer at Sullivan Central
Saturday, Aug. 29
Cloudland at Happy Valley
Knox Farragut at Knox West