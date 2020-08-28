Here is the schedule for Week 2 of high school football action in Northeast Tennessee. Check out the previews featured below and join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

WEEK 2

Games begin at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Johnson County 31, Sullivan North 8

Friday, Aug. 28

Cleveland at Hardin Valley

Daniel Boone at Greeneville

David Crockett at Science Hill

Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge, canceled

Hancock County at North Greene, canceled

Jellico at Oakdale

North Greene at Cosby

Northview Academy at Cocke County

Pigeon Forge at Grainger

South Greene at Lakeway Christian

Sullivan East at Elizabethton

Sullivan South at Cherokee

Unicoi County at Hampton, canceled

Union County at Claiborne

Volunteer at Sullivan Central

Saturday, Aug. 29

Cloudland at Happy Valley

Knox Farragut at Knox West