Here are the final scores for the Virginia High School League's varsity football season openers in Southwest Virginia on Monday, Feb. 22.

Monday, Feb. 22

Chilhowie 9, J.I. Burton 0

Hurley 36, Rye Cove 28

John Battle 16, Gate City 6

Twin Valley at Twin Springs, ppd. (March 22)

Union 28, Lee High 0

Wise Central 14, Ridgeview 7

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Honaker at Castlewood, 7 p.m. 

Saturday, Feb. 27

Gate City at Abingdon, 7 p.m. 

John Battle at Wise Central, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Lee High, 2 p.m. 

Hurley at Eastside, 2 p.m. 

Thomas Walker at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.  

 

