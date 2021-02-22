centerpiece Sports Live Football Finals (Feb. 22) Feb 22, 2021 Feb 22, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here are the final scores for the Virginia High School League's varsity football season openers in Southwest Virginia on Monday, Feb. 22.Monday, Feb. 22Chilhowie 9, J.I. Burton 0Hurley 36, Rye Cove 28John Battle 16, Gate City 6Twin Valley at Twin Springs, ppd. (March 22)Union 28, Lee High 0Wise Central 14, Ridgeview 7Tuesday, Feb. 23Honaker at Castlewood, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27Gate City at Abingdon, 7 p.m. John Battle at Wise Central, 7 p.m.Ridgeview at Lee High, 2 p.m. Hurley at Eastside, 2 p.m. Thomas Walker at Twin Valley, 7 p.m. Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Update Sport Season Opener John Battle Lee High Hurley Twin Valley Scoring Gate City Thomas Walker Final Football Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.