NORTON — J.I. Burton quarterback Jaymen Buchanan connected with Elijah Lovell for an 80-yard touchdown pass play on the first play from scrimmage Friday night.
The tone was set.
The Raiders racked up 457 total yards and had five players score a touchdown in a 40-6 Cumberland District football win over Thomas Walker at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
Burton coach Jacob Caudill said the focus going into the game was to score quickly.
Mission accomplished.
After the opening kickoff by Thomas Walker went into the end zone, Buchanan found Lovell running open down the right sideline and threw a nearly perfect pass that hit him in stride. Lovell outraced the defense for a game-opening score.
The play could not have been drawn up any better.
“Offensively, we went to Chilhowie (in the season opener) and struggled and didn’t score any points. At Castlewood (last week), it took us really to the second quarter to bust that open. We’ve just been working the last two weeks trying to get our offense going and get something going,” Caudill said. “We wanted to get something quick tonight and we did.
“We tried to mix it up with the pass and try to run some. We’ve got a lot of athletes.”
Those athletes continued to showcase their talents after the one-play drive.
After moving the ball from its own 31 to the Thomas Walker 1, Burton called on senior lineman Kaleb Mink to score the next Raider touchdown.
Burton (2-1, 2-0) took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter when Esau Teasley broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown run on yet another one-play from scrimmage score.
Trevor Culbertson was the next Raider to find the end zone when he found running room up the middle for an 81-yard touchdown sprint. The TD was the third one-play scoring drive for the Raiders in the first half.
PIONEERS FIGHT BACK
Thomas Walker (1-2, 1-1) scored in the second quarter by putting together a 16-play drive that covered 67 yards and ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Zack Kidwell to Jaron Warf to cut the Burton lead to 20-6 at halftime.
The Pioneers looked to gain even more ground on the Raiders in the second half, but a fumbled kickoff that gave the ball back to Burton sealed their fate.
“Coming out of the half we got the ball back and we felt like if we could get a drive and maybe make it a closer game it might put a little pressure on them,” Pioneers coach Nick Johnson said. “And then we fumble the kickoff. At that point, heads dropped and people started getting hurt.
“We’re just lucky to get out without any major injuries, I guess. We’ll move forward and continue the COVID year.”
SEAL THE DEAL
Burton added two more scores in the third quarter — a 9-yard run from Culbertson and a 13-yarder by Teasley — to close out the scoring.
GAME LEADERS
Culbertson finished with 140 yards rushing and the two TDs on six carries, and Teasley had nine carries for 86 yards and his two scores. Buchanan went 4-for-6 for 138 yards and the touchdown.
Kidwell completed 5 of 13 passes for 77 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Kenny Ball led the Pioneers’ ground game, rushing for 50 yards on 15 carries.
UP NEXT
Both teams are scheduled to be back in district action Friday with Burton hosting Rye Cove and Thomas Walker traveling to Twin Springs.